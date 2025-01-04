Watch Atlanta Straight-Edge Greats Foundation Reunite For First Show In Over Eight Years

The massive hardcore extravaganza FYA Fest kicks off today in Tampa, and it features a headlining set from Foundation. However, the straight-edge greats recently played their first set since 2016 in Atlanta at the Drunken Unicorn.

On Saturday (Dec. 28), the band played all five tracks from their 2015 EP Turncoat and some stuff from their 2011 LP When The Smoke Clears. Below, watch footage from the night and see the setlist.

SETLIST:

01 “Pray For (Atlanta)”

02 “Never Stops Raining”

03 “Silence Above, Quiet Below”

04 “A Warm Place In Hell”

05 “Purple Heart”

06 “No Cure For Fools”

07 “No One Writes Protest Songs Anymore”

08 “Failure Breeds Failure”

09 “The New Faith”

10 “Devotion III”