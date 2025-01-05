Rory Gallagher Statue Unveiled In Belfast

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the death of Rory Gallagher. The Irish guitarist-songwriter founded the short-lived blues rock band Taste before embarking on a celebrated solo career, and his playing influenced a number of guitar legends. The virtuoso has regularly been dubbed “the greatest guitarist you’ve never heard of,” but he’s getting a little more recognition now with a new statue outside Ulster Hall, a venue he played often in Belfast.

Built by artists Anto Brennan, Jessica Checkley, and David O’Brien, the bronze Gallagher statue was inspired by a January 1972 Melody Maker magazine cover photo of him onstage at Ulster. Though he was raised in Cork, Belfast was the city that helped launch Gallagher’s music career: “It’s fitting that the city he loved so much is where his legacy will be celebrated for generations to come,” his brother and longtime manager Donal Gallagher said at the statue reveal. “Belfast wasn’t just a place he performed, it was a city that shaped his musical journey and welcomed him like one of its own. From the early days when he played here, it became a second home, a source of inspiration, and a springboard to international success.”

This is at least the second life-size statue of Gallagher out there in Ireland; there’s one in his birthplace of Ballyshannon, too. See the new Belfast statue below.

