Michael Shannon, Torres, Titus Andronicus, Katy Kirby, and more played New York’s Bowery Ballroom Saturday night as part of “DCBday,” an event celebrating the all-around legend David Berman on what would’ve been his 58th birthday. Before his tragic death in 2019, the multidisciplinary artist led both Silver Jews and Purple Mountains; a lot of songs he wrote for those bands were covered by his friends and successors at the show, which benefitted Musicares and the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention. Shannon did American Water classics “Smith & Jones Forever” and “People,” while Titus Andronicus’ portion included the Purple Mountains highlights “That’s Just The Way That I Feel” and “Margaritas At The Mall” plus Silver Jews’ “Rebel Jew.”

DCBday also featured poetry readings, a kazoo ensemble, and an event called “blessing of the Hotwheels.” The dress code was black and brown shoes. (Get it?) See some fan-captured clips of the night below. You can also watch some Instagram stories here before they disappear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin D. Joffe (@joffaloffagus)