Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Win Best Score Golden Globe For Challengers

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

News January 6, 2025 9:24 AM By Tom Breihan

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Win Best Score Golden Globe For Challengers

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

News January 6, 2025 9:24 AM By Tom Breihan

Our boys done did it again! Nine Inch Nails bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were already two-time Golden Globe winners for their scores for The Social Network and Soul. (They were also nominated for The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, and Mank.) Last night, Reznor and Ross won their third Golden Globe for scoring Challengers. The Golden Globes have a reputation for giving trophies to celebrities, and Reznor and Ross certainly qualify. But the Challengers score is a certifiable banger that truly elevates the film, so I can’t imagine too many people having a problem with that win.

Reznor and Ross defeated, among others, former Yuck frontman Daniel Blumberg, nominated for The Brutalist. They accepted the award from Elton John, who went up to reassure the crowd that his regressive eyesight is “not as bad as it seems” before introducing his co-presenter, “Rihanna.” (It was really his buddy Brandi Carlile.)

Best Original Song went to Camille and Clément Ducol for “El Mal,” one of the songs that Zoe Saldaña sang in Emilia Pérez. Musicians Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Donald Glover were all nominated in acting categories, and none of them won. But one actor-turned-musician did take an award home last night. Tadanobu Asano was fucking awesome as the eloquent warlord Yabushige in Shōgun, and he won Best Supporting Male Actor – Television. Back in the day, Asano was punk bands like SODA!, MACH-1.67, and Safari.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Appears To Threaten Former Ally LeBron James In Quickly Deleted “Fighting Irish” Freestyle

4 days ago 0

The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando, Now Sober Aside From LSD, Will Finally Release Delayed Memoir In May

4 days ago 0

Neil Young Releasing Another Lost ’70s Album Oceanside Countryside

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest