On Saturday, Waxahatchee leader Katie Crutchfield celebrated her birthday. So did Allison Crutchfield, Katie’s twin sister and former P.S. Eliot bandmate. D’Arcy Carden, the actress who played Janet on The Good Place, doesn’t have anything to do with the Crutchfield twins, but she’s got the same birthday as both of them. So Carden and the Crutchfields got together to throw themselves an all-star birthday party at Largo, the famed LA music and comedy club, and a bunch of their friends came through.

The guests at the Sunday night show included Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy and his son Spencer, who plays drums for Waxahatchee, as well as Courtney Barnett, Kevin Morby, Will Forte, and Aidy Bryant, among others. Largo is the rare venue that doesn’t allow phones, so there’s not much video of last night’s festivities. But Largo did post a set list, a few photos, and videos of the birthday girls covering David Bowie’s “Heroes” with Jeff Tweedy and Blondie’s “Rapture” with a falsetto-wailing Will Forte. Check it out below.