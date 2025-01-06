Bill Hader Talks Thee Oh Sees, Beak>, & More On Amoeba’s What’s In My Bag?

The latest guest on LA record store Amoeba’s video series What’s In My Bag? is SNL/Barry/Documentary Now! guy Bill Hader — by Hader’s own request, as he explains in the intro.

In the 19-minute clip, Hader expresses his fandom for a range of hip acts plus some films. He goes through his picks chronologically, so in the beginning he talks up a lot of old classics from the likes of Bad Brains and De La Soul. His bag contains a real multimedia selection, including a Ramones documentary, a book written by David Bowie, and the Australian cult film Bad Boy Bubby.

Later on, Hader talks about how the big-time music producer Greg Kurstin got him into Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and Barry composer David Wingo turned him on to post-rockers Beak>. He also reveals that he’s friends with Thee Oh Sees and that he consulted John Dwyer on the use of Black Sabbath’s “The Wizard” in Barry.

It’s a fun watch, and Hader seems like he would be a fun hang. Check it out below.