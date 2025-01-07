The Gothenburg-based DIY-pop artist and producer JJULIUS (real name Julius Pierstorff) signed to DFA Records a couple of years back and released the album Vol. 2 in summer 2022. Today, Pierstorff is kicking off the new year by announcing a new project, Vol. 3, out in the spring, and sharing its dreamy lead single, “Brinna ut,” which translates to “Burn Out.”

Created with Pierstorff’s partner Loopsel, Vol. 3 also features drumming from Viagra Boys’ Tor Sjödén. Listen to “Brinna ut” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Brinna ut”

02 “Etiopisk hallucination”

03 “Letar efter nya plågor”

04 “Köpa saker”

05 “Verkligheten och jag”

06 “Balladen om elpriset i Augusti 2022”

07 “Coral bass strings”

08 “Dödsdisco”

09 “Ringer å ringer”

10 “Välkommen på intervju”

Vol. 3 will be out 3/25 via DFA Records.