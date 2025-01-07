JJULIUS – “Brinna ut”
The Gothenburg-based DIY-pop artist and producer JJULIUS (real name Julius Pierstorff) signed to DFA Records a couple of years back and released the album Vol. 2 in summer 2022. Today, Pierstorff is kicking off the new year by announcing a new project, Vol. 3, out in the spring, and sharing its dreamy lead single, “Brinna ut,” which translates to “Burn Out.”
Created with Pierstorff’s partner Loopsel, Vol. 3 also features drumming from Viagra Boys’ Tor Sjödén. Listen to “Brinna ut” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Brinna ut”
02 “Etiopisk hallucination”
03 “Letar efter nya plågor”
04 “Köpa saker”
05 “Verkligheten och jag”
06 “Balladen om elpriset i Augusti 2022”
07 “Coral bass strings”
08 “Dödsdisco”
09 “Ringer å ringer”
10 “Välkommen på intervju”
Vol. 3 will be out 3/25 via DFA Records.