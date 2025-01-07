Sub Pop recently announced the signing of Deep Sea Diver, the rock project led by Seattle musician Jessica Dobson. The band’s first album for the famed indie label is out next month, and today, we get a new single called “Shovel.”

“Shovel,” which Deep Sea Diver have been teasing in live shows over the past few months, is a gritty anthem that bridges the unlikely gap between grunge and synth-pop. It arrives with an eerie one-shot music video starring Dobson, co-directed by her along with Tyler Kalberg. She explains in a press release:

“Shovel” is one of the most angular and dualistic songs I’ve written, and I wanted to do a one-shot video that captured the grit, rawness, and intensity of the song. Simply put, it is me digging and dancing with a shovel in the middle of the night, desperately looking for beauty in dark places. Influenced by [David] Lynch, the Cohen brothers, Nick Cave, and the sweet dance moves of Kate Bush.

Listen to “Shovel” and see the full tracklist for Billboard Heart below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Billboard Heart”

02 “What Do I Know”

03 “Emergency”

04 “Shovel”

05 “Tiny Threads”

06 “Loose Change”

07 “Always Waving Goodbye”

08 “Let Me Go” (Feat. Madison Cunningham)

09 “Be Sweet”

10 “See in the Dark”

11 “Happiness Is Not A Given”

Billboard Heart is out 2/28 via Sub Pop.