Four emo/screamo bands have teamed up for a new split EP out today, headlined by a new track from Band To Watch alums awakebutstillinbed. That song, “sovereign,” finds the band indulging both its abrasive and anthemic impulses. It’s grouped together with new music from Aren’t We Amphibians, California Cousins, and your arms are my cocoon, all of it mastered by the master himself, Jack Shirley. Listen below.

