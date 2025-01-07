The accomplished producers and good-taste-havers Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (of A Tribe Called Quest fame) founded Jazz Is Dead, a record label and live music project, back in 2017. This spring they’ll release Jazz Is Dead 023, a Younge-produced album from the Brazilian singer Hyldon, who was just 17 when his music career first took off in the 1960s and became an influential figure in the soul-centric Black Rio movement of the 1970s.

For JID023, Hyldon recorded all new music in Younge’s analog studio. The impeccably funky lead single “O Caçador De Estrelas” is out today. Here’s a statement from Younge:

Producing a Hyldon album was a dream come true. I’ve studied his catalog for so many years and highly respect the way he mixed the sound of The Beatles, with that of Marvin Gaye and Tim Maia. I’m still enamored by the fact that he is even a better singer now than he was, in what many deem, his prime. Also, we greatly miss our dear friend and contributor Mamão, the late drummer of Azymuth. We dedicated this album to his memory, and we wish he could have had the chance to hear the finished album.

Hear “O Caçador De Estrelas” below along with the previously released “Viajante do Planeta Azul.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Viajante do Planeta Azul”

02 “O Cacador do Estrelas”

03 “Olhas Castanhos”

04 “Jenipapo Robot”

05 “Favela do Rio de Janeiro”

06 “Verao No California”

07 “Um Lugar Legal”

08 “Nhanderuvucu (The Creator God)”

Jazz Is Dead 023 is out 4/4 via Jazz Is Dead. Pre-order or pre-save it here.