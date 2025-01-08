In 2023, Chrystia Cabral reimagined some old SPELLLING songs, but we haven’t received a new album from the Bay Area musician since 2021’s The Turning Wheel. That changes this year, as Cabral has just announced Portrait Of My Heart, out in March. The title track is out today.

“When the lyrics for the title track came together, it really started to morph everything in this more energetic direction, instead of this more whimsical landscape that I’ve worked with before. It started to become more driven, higher energy, more focused,” Cabral explains. “And I have a big affection for it because of that. I love that it feels like it withstood transformation, which is something I always want to aspire to with things that I make. I want them to have this sense of timelessness. It could exist like this, or like that, or like this, but this is the one for right now.”

For Portrait Of My Heart, Cabral assembled a band with Wyatt Overson on guitar, Patrick Shelley on drums, and Giulio Xavier Cetto on bass. It has Drew Vandenberg, Rob Bisel, and Psymun on production, and features special guests like Chaz Bear of Toro y Moi, Turnstile guitarist Pat McCrory, and Zulu’s Braxton Marcellous. “Portrait Of My Heart” is a bewitching first taste; the song is a sweet indie-pop epic, even stronger paired with the Ambar Navarro-directed music video of Cabral dancing and singing in her bedroom, opening up a portal to another world. Fall under her spell below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Portrait Of My Heart”

02 “Keep It Alive”

03 “Alibi”

04 “Waterfall”

05 “Destiny Arrives”

06 “Ammunition”

07 “Mount Analogue”

08 “Drain”

09 “Satisfaction”

10 “Love Ray Eyes”

11 “Sometimes” (My Bloody Valentine cover)

TOUR DATES:

04/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

04/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Parish

04/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

05/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/10 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake

05/12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/13 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/15 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

05/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/19 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

Portrait Of My Heart is out 3/28 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.