Bonnaroo 2025 Lineup Has Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, & More
Another day in January, another announcement for the impending festival season. Here’s the lineup for Bonnaroo 2025, with headliners Hozier, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, and Luke Combs. The four-day fest is happening June 12-15 in its usual home of Manchester, Tennessee.
King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard have risen to the level of fest-friendly prominence where the Bonnaroo organizers are letting them do three sets over three days. Thursday’s larger-font artists include Dom Dolla, Marcus King, Insane Clown Possee, and hyperpop-rapper 2hollis. Friday has Megadeth, Glass Animals, Goose, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and John Summit, who I’ve just learned is a DJ and not an ensemble of guys named John. Saturday has Avril Lavigne, Justice, Nelly, GloRilla, Beabadoobee, and Tyla, while Sunday’s spread features Vampire Weekend — who at this point should really just be headlining — along with Queens Of The Stone Age and Remi Wolf.
And here’s a rapid-fire round of some Stereogum-core artists who are playing across the four days: Modest Mouse! MJ Lenderman! Jpegmafia! The Lemon Twigs! Mannequin Pussy! Bossman DLow! Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10:00 a.m. CT and you can get them here, with a guaranteed lower price point in the first hour of sales.
LINEUP:
THURSDAY, JUNE 12
Luke Combs
Dom Dolla
Sammy Virji
Marcus King
Green Velvet
2hollis
Insane Clown Posse
Joey Valence & Brae
Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
Wilderado
Max Styler
Azzecca
The Lemon Twigs
Wisp
Sofia Isella
Kitchen Dwellers
Dogs In A Pile
Die Spitz
Hey, Nothing
The Droptines
FRIDAY, JUNE 13
Tyler, the Creator
John Summit
Glass Animals
Tipper
Goose
The Red Clay Strays
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Megadeth
Wallows
Foster the People
Slightly Stoopid
Flipturn
Of the Trees
JPEGMAFIA
Marina
Tape B
MJ Lenderman
BossMan Dlow
INZO
Levity
Mannequin Pussy
Leon Thomas
Cults
Aly & AJ
Matt Champion
Detox Unit
Rachel Chinouriri
Eater
Ginger Root
Bebe Stockwell
Effin
SATURDAY, JUNE 14
Olivia Rodrigo
Avril Lavigne
Justice
Nelly
GloRilla
Mt. Joy
RL Grime
Beabadoobee
Tyla
Jessie Murph
Modest Mouse
Gorgon City
Flatland Cavalry
Hot Mulligan
Action Bronson
Crankdat
Dope Lemon
Gigi Perez
Wave to Earth
Claptone
Jade Cicada
What So Not
Daði Freyr
Ziggy Alberts
ROSSY
Destroy Boys
The Stews
Thee Sinseers & The Altons
AHEE
SUNDAY, JUNE 15
Hozier
Vampire Weekend
Queens of the Stone Age
LSZEE
Remi Wolf
Raye
Royel Otis
Dispatch
Role Model
Barry Can't Swim
Treaty Oak Revival
Big Gigantic
Jack's Mannequin
ATLiens
Bilmuri
Saint Motel
James Arthur
Alex Warren
Zingara
Natasha Bedingfield
Alexandra Kay
Goldie Boutilier
Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
GorillaT
YDG