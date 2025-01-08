Bonnaroo 2025 Lineup Has Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, & More

Another day in January, another announcement for the impending festival season. Here’s the lineup for Bonnaroo 2025, with headliners Hozier, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, and Luke Combs. The four-day fest is happening June 12-15 in its usual home of Manchester, Tennessee.

King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard have risen to the level of fest-friendly prominence where the Bonnaroo organizers are letting them do three sets over three days. Thursday’s larger-font artists include Dom Dolla, Marcus King, Insane Clown Possee, and hyperpop-rapper 2hollis. Friday has Megadeth, Glass Animals, Goose, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and John Summit, who I’ve just learned is a DJ and not an ensemble of guys named John. Saturday has Avril Lavigne, Justice, Nelly, GloRilla, Beabadoobee, and Tyla, while Sunday’s spread features Vampire Weekend — who at this point should really just be headlining — along with Queens Of The Stone Age and Remi Wolf.

And here’s a rapid-fire round of some Stereogum-core artists who are playing across the four days: Modest Mouse! MJ Lenderman! Jpegmafia! The Lemon Twigs! Mannequin Pussy! Bossman DLow! Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10:00 a.m. CT and you can get them here, with a guaranteed lower price point in the first hour of sales.

LINEUP:

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

Luke Combs

Dom Dolla

Sammy Virji

Marcus King

Green Velvet

2hollis

Insane Clown Posse

Joey Valence & Brae

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

Wilderado

Max Styler

Azzecca

The Lemon Twigs

Wisp

Sofia Isella

Kitchen Dwellers

Dogs In A Pile

Die Spitz

Hey, Nothing

The Droptines

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

Tyler, the Creator

John Summit

Glass Animals

Tipper

Goose

The Red Clay Strays

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Megadeth

Wallows

Foster the People

Slightly Stoopid

Flipturn

Of the Trees

JPEGMAFIA

Marina

Tape B

MJ Lenderman

BossMan Dlow

INZO

Levity

Mannequin Pussy

Leon Thomas

Cults

Aly & AJ

Matt Champion

Detox Unit

Rachel Chinouriri

Eater

Ginger Root

Bebe Stockwell

Effin

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Olivia Rodrigo

Avril Lavigne

Justice

Nelly

GloRilla

Mt. Joy

RL Grime

Beabadoobee

Tyla

Jessie Murph

Modest Mouse

Gorgon City

Flatland Cavalry

Hot Mulligan

Action Bronson

Crankdat

Dope Lemon

Gigi Perez

Wave to Earth

Claptone

Jade Cicada

What So Not

Daði Freyr

Ziggy Alberts

ROSSY

Destroy Boys

The Stews

Thee Sinseers & The Altons

AHEE

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

Hozier

Vampire Weekend

Queens of the Stone Age

LSZEE

Remi Wolf

Raye

Royel Otis

Dispatch

Role Model

Barry Can't Swim

Treaty Oak Revival

Big Gigantic

Jack's Mannequin

ATLiens

Bilmuri

Saint Motel

James Arthur

Alex Warren

Zingara

Natasha Bedingfield

Alexandra Kay

Goldie Boutilier

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

GorillaT

YDG