Sharp Pins is the lo-fi power-pop solo project of Lifeguard’s Kai Slater. Last year Slater released a sick little record called Radio DDR, which is coming out in expanded form this March via the K Records offshoot Perennial. The deluxe edition of Radio DDR boasts three extra tracks, the first of which, “I Can’t Stop,” is out today with a video that matches the audio’s homespun qualities. It’s the kind of song that will inevitably be compared to Guided By Voices, and honestly it’s GBV-quality work, but with a bit more dub to it.

A word from Slater:

Well The song was written and recorded in about 35 minutes cuz i had to go to band practice and just wanted to get everything down but ended up getting super tied to it, i think its kind of inspired by home-punk music like laurice or peter jeffries or cleaners from venus, more dubby + dancey, video was done in my room with a clip on lamp and some fabrics from joanne and a guitar i stole from jack in answering machines

Listen below, where you can also find Sharp Pins’ upcoming tour dates, including some opening for the Hard Quartet and one with Slater’s doppelganger Finn Wolfhard.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Every Time I Hear”

02 “Lorelei”

03 “You Don’t Live Here Anymore”

04 “If I Was Ever Lonely”

05 “Circle all the Dots”

06 “Sycophant”

07 “You Have a Way”

08 “When You Know”

09 “Chasing Stars”

10 “Is It Better”

11 “Race for the Audience”

12 “I Can’t Stop”

13 “Storma Lee”

14 “With a Girl Like Mine”

TOUR DATES:

01/09 – Oakland, CA @ Beauty Supply (with Now)

01/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt (with Chime School)

01/11 – Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur (with Fred Thomas & Hedi’s Head)

01/12 – Seattle, WA @ Billiards Hoang (with Tiny Vipers & Fell Off)

01/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto (with Finn Wolfhard)

03/21 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville (with the Hard Quartet)

03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse (with the Hard Quartet)

03/23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (with the Hard Quartet)

03/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (with the Hard Quartet)

03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (with the Hard Quartet)

03/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (with the Hard Quartet)

03/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (with the Hard Quartet)

04/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall (with the Hard Quartet)

04/02 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall (with the Hard Quartet)

04/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (with the Hard Quartet)

04/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue (with the Hard Quartet)

04/25 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater (with the Hard Quartet)

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn (with the Hard Quartet)

The Radio DDR re-release is out 3/21 via Perennial. Pre-order it here.