Frail Reuniting For First Shows In 30 Years

All the old screamo bands are getting back together, and now that number includes Frail. (Yes, before there were Frail Hands and Frail Body, there was just plain Frail.)

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the straightedge screamo greats started announcing reunion shows last month: a trio of California gigs followed by dates in Philadelphia and Brooklyn. It’s all going down quite soon, starting Feb. 22 in Orange County. Only the Philly date is sold out so far, so the rest of these cities still have time to get on it.

These shows will be Frail’s first since 1995. They follow a Numero Group reissue last year. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/22 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

02/23 – Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman Street (with Drought, Four Winds Away, & Wide Open Arms)

02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

02/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (with Windsor For The Derby & Pyre)

03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows (with Windsor For The Derby & the Saddest Landscape)