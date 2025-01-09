​Next month is Valentine’s Day, and metalcore crew Church Tongue announced today that they’ll be celebrating the romantic holiday with a brutal EP, You’ll Know It Was Me. The deafening single “Bury Me (One Thousand Times)” is out now.

Church Tongue is Mike Sugars on vocals, Knocked Loose’s Nicko Calderon on guitar, Chris Sawicki also on guitar, Jack Sipes on bass, and Kyle Spinell on drums. About You’ll Know It Was Me, Sugars said:

You’ll Know It Was Me is a short record about love. Love looks like a lot of things, and each track touches on it in its own way. People close to me have heard about me wanting to make this kind of record for a long time. I just hadn’t grown enough to realize the dream of it, and I knew it had to be a Church Tongue record. I’ve been with this band, these guys, for the majority of my life now. I’ve made records with other bands, and so have the other guys, but this idea felt sacred to my beginnings. I knew this record was in us, was who we are, and I’m honored to have made it with my brothers.

The six tracks include guests: Colin Young of God’s Hate and Twitching Tongues, George Clarke of Deafheaven, and Crystal Pak of Initiate. Check out the music video for “Bury Me (One Thousand Times)” below, directed by Errick Easterday.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heart Of Darkness”

02 “One Hand Wrapped Around The Sun”

03 “When It Betrays” (Feat. Colin Young)

04 “The Fury Of Love” (Feat. Crystal Pak)

05 “Bury Me (One Thousand Times)”

06 “You’ll Know It Was Me” (Feat. George Clarke)

You’ll Know It Was Me is out 2/14 via Pure Noise. Pre-order it here.