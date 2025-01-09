serpentwithfeet – “Writhing In The Wind”

New Music January 9, 2025 10:34 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, serpentwithfeet kicked off 2024 with the release of the album Grip. Today, the R&B musician is announcing Grip Sequel, arriving just next month. “Writhing In The Wind” is out now.

serpentwithfeet describes “Writhing In The Wind” as “the sound of a lover begging. He knows he messed up but desperately wants a second chance.” Grip Sequel has six new tracks plus three alternative versions of Grip songs. Hear “Writhing In The Wind” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Beg Quietly”
02 “Pillow Talk”
03 “Chapter & Vers”
04 “Seagull” (Feat. Ben Reilly)
05 “Writhing In The Wind”
06 “Wanderer”
07 “Lucky Me (Strings)” (Feat. Yuli)
08 “Spades (Remix)” (Feat. Ogi & Destin Conrad)
09 “Damn Gloves (Baile Funk Remix)” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, TH41 & Azzy)

Grip Sequel is out 2/28 via Secretly Canadian.

Danielle Chelosky

