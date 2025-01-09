Last year, serpentwithfeet kicked off 2024 with the release of the album Grip. Today, the R&B musician is announcing Grip Sequel, arriving just next month. “Writhing In The Wind” is out now.

serpentwithfeet describes “Writhing In The Wind” as “the sound of a lover begging. He knows he messed up but desperately wants a second chance.” Grip Sequel has six new tracks plus three alternative versions of Grip songs. Hear “Writhing In The Wind” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Beg Quietly”

02 “Pillow Talk”

03 “Chapter & Vers”

04 “Seagull” (Feat. Ben Reilly)

05 “Writhing In The Wind”

06 “Wanderer”

07 “Lucky Me (Strings)” (Feat. Yuli)

08 “Spades (Remix)” (Feat. Ogi & Destin Conrad)

09 “Damn Gloves (Baile Funk Remix)” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, TH41 & Azzy)

Grip Sequel is out 2/28 via Secretly Canadian.