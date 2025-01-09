Los Angeles is currently facing the worst wildfires in the city’s history after a blaze broke out in the Palisades this week. Numerous A-list celebrities have lost their houses — Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins, Eugene Levy, Billy Crystal, Miles Teller, and many more reportedly among them — and the indie-famous are also facing serious devastation. DIIV frontman Zachary Cole Smith’s house burned down in Altadena, just north of Pasadena, and a GoFundMe was launched to help him and his family get back on their feet.

DIIV made our list of the Best Albums Of 2024 with their recent LP Frog In Boiling Water, and it’s safe to assume most of the gear Smith used on that record was destroyed. What’s worse, though, is that his family has also lost all their baby supplies; his wife Dani is six months pregnant with their second child. Right now, the GoFundMe is at just over $44,000, surpassing the initial $30,000 goal. It’s a good start, but definitely not enough, and you can donate here if you’re able.

Tim Darcy of Cola and Ought and rapper Fat Tony lost their Altadena homes, too, and each have active GoFundMe pages of their own. Tony is donating some of the money raised to the Pasadena Humane Society. Meanwhile in Malibu, Harbor Studios — where Nicki Minaj recorded the entirety of Pink Friday 2 — was also destroyed in the fires.

My bandmate Hailey lost everything in the wildfires. Donate if you canhttps://t.co/C2wwsYbHuU — claire cottrill (@clairo) January 9, 2025

Jhene Aiko reveals that her home in Los Angeles has been burned down due to the California fires. pic.twitter.com/PqQWTpsHYW — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) January 9, 2025