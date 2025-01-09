“The closest to God I ever felt/ When we held each other on the bed/ You weren’t even my lover then/ Just a friend and still a friend.”

This is the captivating introduction to “Room,” the latest single from Sleeper’s Bell’s upcoming album Clover. The Chicago duo of Blaine Teppema and Evan Green plays an accessible version of indie folk-rock tinged, sort of like Babehoven or Widowspeak. On “Room” — which follows prior singles “Road Song,” “Bored,” and “Over” — they season the mild melancholia at the heart of their music with brisk forward motion and some hefty classic rock guitar.

Listen below, where you can also catch up on the other singles.

<a href="https://sleepersbell.bandcamp.com/album/clover">Clover by Sleeper's Bell</a>

Clover is out 2/7 on the Fire Talk sub-label Angel Tapes. Pre-order it here. Sleeper’s Bell are opening for Lutalo at Schuba’s in Chicago on 1/16.