New 20th Anniversary Box Set Of The White Stripes’ Get Behind Me Satan Has Previously Unreleased Demos, Alternate Takes, & Live Versions

In 2003, the White Stripes released Elephant, the album that took them from garage-punk buzz band to actual rock-radio mainstays. The transition wasn’t that easy on the band, and they went into a bit of a creative rut after its release. They forced their way out of that rut by bashing out a quick set of songs in Jack White’s living room over a couple of weeks. That became Get Behind Me Satan, a record with some really great songs: “My Doorbell,” “The Nurse,” “As Ugly As I Seem,” “I’m Lonely (But I Ain’t That Lonely Yet).” Later this year, Get Behind Me Satan will get its due with a 20th-anniversary box-set companion piece.

Today, Jack White’s Third Man Records announced Vault Package #63, a massive box known as Get Behind Me Satan XX. The double-disc set won’t have the original album, but it will have a ton of previously unreleased material, including Jack White’s songwriting demos, alternate studio takes, and live songs recorded during the band’s 2005 tour. There’s also a Blu-Ray documentary about the band’s tour of Central and South American and a bonus 7″ single of rehearsal recordings.

Sadly, the box set will not include my one slight contribution to the White Stripes’ history. In 2005, I interviewed Michael Gondry, and he decided that I looked like a stretched-out version of Conan O’Brien. (Conan O’Brien is already tall, but I am taller.) A couple of weeks later, I got a call saying that Gondry wanted me to be in a White Stripes video that he was directing. That video was for “The Denial Twist,” and it’s a phantasmagorical single-take recreation of the time that the White Stripes played a week-long residency on Late Night With Conan O’Brien. I was one of three people who played O’Brien in that video, the other two being a little person and O’Brien himself.

I had a fun, weird time doing my little two-second appearance in “The Denial Twist” video, which took an entire day. I got them to cast my brother, too, though he had to stand on an apple box because Gondry decided that he wasn’t tall enough. The next day, I wrote about the experience for The Village Voice, which nobody told me not to do. Apparently, this pissed Jack White off mightily. His publicists were all over my ass, and he called me “some asshole actor” in an interview. (I probably did write some asshole-ish thing.) I dined out on that story for years.

Anyway. Check out the tracklist for Get Behind Me Satan XX below.

TRACKLIST:

Side A: Songwriting Demos

01 “Instinct Blues” (demo)

02 “Red Rain” (demo)

03 “City Lights” (demo)

04 “I’m Slowly Turning Into You” (demo)

05 “Seminole Blues” (demo)

06 “The Denial Twist” (demo)

07 “My Doorbell” (demo)

08 “The Nurse” (demo)

09 “Over And Over And Over” (demo)

10 “White Moon” (demo)

Side B: Alternate Studio Takes

01 “The Denial Twist” (alternate take)

02 “White Moon” (alternate take)

03 “City Lights” (alternate take)

04 “Over And Over And Over” (alternate take)

05 “As Ugly As I Seem” (alternate take)

06 “I’m Lonely (But I Ain’t That Lonely Yet)” (alternate take)

Side C: Get Behind Me Satan Live

01 “Blue Orchid” (Buenos Aires 5/28/05)

02 “The Nurse” (Guatemala City 5/18/05)

03 “My Doorbell” (Glasgow 11/15/05)

04 “Forever For Her (Is Over For Me)” (Boston 9/20/0)

05 “Little Ghost” (Louisville 9/13/05)

06 “The Denial Twist” (Tallinn 6/29/05)

07 “White Moon” (Chicago 8/29/05)

Side D: Get Behind Me Satan Live

01 “Instinct Blues (Vancouver 8/8/05)

02 “Passive Manipulation” (Rio de Janeiro 6/3/05)

03 “Take Take Take” (St. Louis 8/24/05)

04 “As Ugly As I Seem” (Amsterdam 10/31/05)

05 “Red Rain” (Barcelona 10/19/05)

06 “I’m Lonely (But I Ain’t That Lonely Yet)” (Gdynia 7/9/05)

Bonus 7″

01 “Forever For Her (Is Over For Me)” (tracking rehearsal)

02 “Spitting Tacks” (tracking rehearsal)

Get Behind Me Satan XX is only being released to Third Man Vault subscribers. To get it, you have to sign up here by 1/31.