In a little over a week, we’ll get to hear the posthumous Balloonerism, an album Mac Miller recorded over a decade ago. Though it’s been leaked online for quite some time now, its official release comes with his family’s blessing and coincides with what would’ve been his 33rd birthday. Today, Mac’s estate has shared the single “5 Dollar Pony Rides.” It’s a soulful, boom bap-inspired song that harks back to the sounds Mac was playing with on Watching Movies With The Sound Off and Faces during the same era.

The Balloonerism tracklist was also revealed this week. Its 14 songs include a guest feature from SZA — presumably pre-Ctrl — and Mac’s alter ego Delusional Thomas. Listen to “5 Dollar Pony Rides” and see the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tambourine Dream”

02 “DJ’s Chord Organ” (Feat. SZA)

03 “Do You Have A Destination?”

04 “5 Dollar Pony Rides”

05 “Friendly Hallucinations”

06 “Mrs. Deborah Downer”

07 “Stoned”

08 “Shangri-La”

09 “Funny Papers”

10 “Excelsior”

11 “Transformations” (Feat. Delusional Thomas)

12 “Manakins”

13 “Rick’s Piano”

14 “Tomorrow Will Never Know”

Balloonerism is out 1/17 via Warner.