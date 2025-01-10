Julia Michaels and Maren Morris were two of my favorite figures to emerge within the mid-2010s mainstream machine. Michaels, best known as a songwriter, had some real nice tracks of her own as a solo artist. Morris, who got her start as one of the brightest lights in country, had dabbled in pop — most notably on Zedd’s “The Middle” — before recently leaving Nashville scene (and its politics) behind to go all-in on a pop crossover. Today they’ve teamed up on a new song inspired by “shitty ex-boyfriends and stupid boys.”

On “Scissors,” Michaels and Morris sing about how they are not the least bit upset about their partners leaving: “You wanna say goodbye/ I’m not cryin’ rivers/ If you wanna cut ties/ I’ll get the scissors.” Director Blythe Thomas’ music video takes this motif to violent extremes. Michaels plays a tradwife who decides to exact revenge on her cheating husband with an assist from Morris, the neighbor across the street. Both of them rock some Edward Scissorhands shear-appendages at one point, and the ending implies a castration or even a Lorena Bobbitt situation.

As for the song, it’s lush yet light, and I can imagine hearing it in retail settings for all eternity. Watch below.