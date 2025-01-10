The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Destroyer - "Bologna" (Feat. Fiver)

Normally Dan Bejar is the protagonist in Destroyer songs — and on his contributions to the New Pornographers catalog — but on “Bologna,” the lead single from the immaculately titled Dan’s Boogie, the Vancouver auteur makes himself a side character. His unmistakable slinky rasp is no less potent playing off Fiver’s Simone Schmidt, who pumps glorious melodrama into lyrics like “There’s an outside chance/ You’ll never see me again/ Night comes in on wings/ That explains things.” Give me a whole album of duets from these two.



On the other hand, who even cares about the vocals on a track this luxuriant? Those bongos! That bass! Behold, in awe, the way the hazy organics morph into ominous, hard-cracking synthpop so gradually that you barely even notice the ground shifting beneath you. Destroyer have conjured an ultra-specific form of moonlit beachfront funk — music that feels beamed in from the dream of someone who fell asleep on the couch during Miami Vice in 1986, just begging to be sampled on a chillwave song in 2009. —Chris