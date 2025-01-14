After breaking up in 2018, Frog Eyes reunited in 2022 with the album The Bees. Today, the Vancouver band is announcing its follow-up, The Open Up, and releasing the sprawling lead single “I See The Same Things.”

“I See The Same Things” is accompanied by a music video directed by Derek Janzen, who said:

This is the 6th video collaboration I’ve done with Frog Eyes now, but somehow is the first time we’ve managed to feature the band into the visual stew. This project felt special right from the beginning, and getting to work with Carey and Shyla, along with the collaboration of the Western Front to highlight this slice of Vancouver art history was deeply rewarding. With “I See the Same Things,” I think the song title along evokes the notion of what Carey is describing, this “smoothing” of things in the digital world. So spaces like the Western Front feel so precious as a tangible place for art to exist and continue to be created. And if I’ve done my job right, the act of viewing the archiving of these works and maintaining this history end up acting as a form of art in themselves.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Television, A Ghost In My Head”

02 “E-E-Y-O-R-E (That’s Me!)”

03 “I Walk Out Of There (Ambulance Song)”

04 “Put A Little Light On The Wretch That Is Me”

05 “I’m A Little At A Loss”

06 “I See the Same Things”

07 “Adam Is My Brother’s Friend”

08 “Chin Up”

09 “Trash Crab”

10 “The Open Up Dream On A Lost Receipt”

The Open Up is out 3/7 via Paper Bag.