Rob Lowe Was Once So Coked-Up That He Recorded A Demo With Toto

One of the most ridiculous movies that I watched last year was Brats, Andrew McCarthy’s documentary about what it was like to be part of the young actor crew known as the Brat Pack in the ’80s. McCarthy seems to believe that the “Brat Pack” nickname ruined all of their lives, and some of his old peers, including Demi Moore and Rob Lowe, try to coach him to be a little more sanguine about the whole thing. Ageless Hollywood prettyboy Lowe seems to genuinely enjoy his memories of all the stuff that he got up to while partying, and that apparently includes enlisting the members of Toto to take a shot at a yacht-rock career.

As People reports, Rob Lowe hosted Bill Simmons, creator of The Ringer and employer of a bunch of my friends, on his podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe yesterday. The Ringer recently produced the made-for-Max film Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary, and Lowe got to talking yacht rock with Simmons. In their back-and-forth, Lowe dropped a bomb: In the ’80s, when he was doing tons of coke, he cut a demo with Toto. Here’s his tale:

I got one for ya. There was a minute in the ’80s where I was definitely doing too much Bolivian marching powder and just being a fucking lunatic. And also coming at the time in a young actor’s career where they’re too old to play the roles they’ve been playing but they’re too young to play the roles that will last you for the rest of your life, which are really the great ones, and you can kind of feel it. And I love music so much, as evidenced by this talk and all of that. I got it into my head that maybe I should think more about music, and I cut a demo with Toto.

Simmons’ reaction to this is basically giggling disbelief, but we sadly don’t get any more about this mythical Rob Lowe/Toto demo. Lowe and Simmons go on to talk about all the other people who Lowe knew in the ’80s, and Lowe notes, “I took having fun very seriously.”

Toto had a big run in the late ’70s and early ’80s, and the band members were also ace session musicians, playing on records like Michael Jackson’s Thriller and “We Are The World.” Somebody really needs to leak this demo. Sadly, Rob Lowe’s musical career never took off, and his most infamous musical moment happened in 1989, when he and Snow White sang a “Proud Mary” parody at the Oscars.

Check out Rob Lowe’s conversation with Bill Simmons below. It’s mostly about the parallels between yacht rock and the Brat Pack, and the Toto-demo stuff comes up at the 33:13 mark.

Did you know that Rob Lowe had a podcast? I didn’t! It seems delightful!