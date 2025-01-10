Polo & Pan – “Disco Nap” (Feat. Metronomy)

New Music January 10, 2025 10:29 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Last we heard from French electro-disco duo Polo & Pan (aka Paul Armand-Delille and Alexandre Grynszpan), it was last October and they’d released “Nenuphar” in collaboration with I.M YONI. Today, they’re back with an equally great track that is appropriately titled “Disco Nap,” which features an assist from electronic staple act Metronomy. While it’s sharp, groovy, and upbeat, “Disco Nap” also has a psychedelic and dreamy quality; it really could soundtrack the type of afternoon slumber that leaves you feeling spaced out for the rest of the day.

