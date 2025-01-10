Tobacco City – “Autumn”

Tobacco City are a “cosmic” country/Americana duo from Chicago comprising Chris Coleslaw and Lexi Goddard. Come March, they’re due to release the follow-up to their 2021 debut Tobacco City, US. The sophomore album, the ’70s-country-inspired Horses, features a lovely, twangy opening track titled “Autumn,” which is out today.

“Autumn is about the hilarious pains of growing up in a shitty small town,” says Coleslaw in a statement. “All of the embarrassment and humiliation of being a teenager all seems so funny and sad from years away. All of it distorts as it becomes crystallized as memory. This memory takes place in permanent Autumn.”

Listen to “Autumn” below.

<a href="https://tobaccocity.bandcamp.com/album/horses">Horses by Tobacco City</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Autumn”

02 “Bougainvillea”

03 “Horses I”

04 “Time”

05 “Way To Get Out”

06 “Fruit From The Vine”

07 “Buffalo”

08 “Horses II”

09 “Colorado”

10 “Blue Deja Vu”

11 “Mr Wine”

12 “Horses III”

Horses is out 3/7 via Scissor Tail Records. Pre-order it here.