In October, Califone shared a higher-quality version of “Burn The Sheets.Bleach The Books,” which the Tim Rutili-led band played live on occasion from the 2016 home-recorded EP Insect Courage. Today, Califone are announcing a new album, The Villagers Companion, which is coming out next month. You can preview the project with the just-shared lead single, “Every Amnesia Movie,” a downbeat and soulful meditation on modern technology that has Rutili defiantly asking, “When have I ever given anyone what they want?”

Below, hear “Every Amnesia Movie” and check out Califone’s tour dates, a series of intimate performances organized through Undertow Shows.

<a href="https://califonemusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-villagers-companion">The Villager's Companion by califone / tim rutili / red red meat</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Every Amnesia Movie”

02 “Burn The Sheets.Bleach The Books”

03 “A Blood Red Corduroy 3 Piece Suit”

04 “Jaco Pastorius”

05 “Gas Station Roller Doggs”

06 “Antenna Mtn Death Blanket”

07 “The Bullet B4 The Sound”

08 “Family Swan”

09 “Crazy As A Loon”

TOUR DATES:

02/10 – Dallas, TX

02/11 – Austin, TX

02/12 – Houston, TX

02/13 – New Orleans, LA

02/14 – Columbus, MS

02/15 – Birmingham, AL

02/16 – Memphis, TN

02/18 – Oklahoma City, OK

02/19 – Lawrence, KS @ the Lawrence Public Library

02/21 – Boulder, CO

02/22 – Denver, CO

02/24 – Salt Lake City, UT

02/26 – Phoenix, AZ

02/27 – Tucson, AZ

02/28 – San Diego, CA

The Villagers Companion is out 2/21.