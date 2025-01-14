Califone – “Every Amnesia Movie”
In October, Califone shared a higher-quality version of “Burn The Sheets.Bleach The Books,” which the Tim Rutili-led band played live on occasion from the 2016 home-recorded EP Insect Courage. Today, Califone are announcing a new album, The Villagers Companion, which is coming out next month. You can preview the project with the just-shared lead single, “Every Amnesia Movie,” a downbeat and soulful meditation on modern technology that has Rutili defiantly asking, “When have I ever given anyone what they want?”
Below, hear “Every Amnesia Movie” and check out Califone’s tour dates, a series of intimate performances organized through Undertow Shows.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Every Amnesia Movie”
02 “Burn The Sheets.Bleach The Books”
03 “A Blood Red Corduroy 3 Piece Suit”
04 “Jaco Pastorius”
05 “Gas Station Roller Doggs”
06 “Antenna Mtn Death Blanket”
07 “The Bullet B4 The Sound”
08 “Family Swan”
09 “Crazy As A Loon”
TOUR DATES:
02/10 – Dallas, TX
02/11 – Austin, TX
02/12 – Houston, TX
02/13 – New Orleans, LA
02/14 – Columbus, MS
02/15 – Birmingham, AL
02/16 – Memphis, TN
02/18 – Oklahoma City, OK
02/19 – Lawrence, KS @ the Lawrence Public Library
02/21 – Boulder, CO
02/22 – Denver, CO
02/24 – Salt Lake City, UT
02/26 – Phoenix, AZ
02/27 – Tucson, AZ
02/28 – San Diego, CA
The Villagers Companion is out 2/21.