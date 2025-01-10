Prism Shores hail from Montreal and make jangly, shoegaze-adjacent indie pop/rock. My first thought while hitting play on their just-released single “Overplayed My Hand” was Pains Of Being Pure At Heart meets the Bats meets the Mighty Lemon Drops. Their new album Out From Underneath drops next week, and it features previous singles “Holding Pattern,” “Southpaw,” and “Tourniquet.”

Prism Shores’ Bandcamp expands a bit on the themes within Out From Underneath: “Lyrically, the album tackles young adult ennui and the adjustment of settling in an unfamiliar city, detailing the growing pains experienced during a time of upheaval. It is contemplative and chock-full of emotional depth — a nighttime album that channels self-reflexive melancholy into some form of catharsis.”

Listen to “Overplayed My Hand” and other available singles below.

<a href="https://prismshores.bandcamp.com/album/out-from-underneath">Out From Underneath by Prism Shores</a>

Out From Underneath is out 1/17 via Meritorio. Pre-order it here.