Timothée Chalamet Will Host And Perform Music On SNL

A good Chalamet to you, sir! Timothée Chalamet, the star of A Complete Unknown, is set to host and be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live come January 25. There’s no word on whether he’ll perform Bob Dylan songs or dig up some Lil Timmy Tim deep cuts, but my money’s on the former.

This will be Chalamet’s third overall time hosting SNL — he previously hosted in November 2023 and in December 2020, where he debuted the now-classic Rap Roundtable sketch. (Yeet! Skrrrt!) Prior to Chalamet’s double-duty gig, SNL will bring back Dave Chappelle to host on January 18 (Chappelle’s fourth time) with musical guest GloRilla.