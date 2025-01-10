wolfacejoeyy’s New Album cupid Is Sexy Drill At Its Most Sweetly Melodious

New Music January 10, 2025 4:16 PM By Chris DeVille

The Staten Island sing-rapper wolfacejoeyy, aka Nigerian-American Joseph Badejo, has found his groove within the sexy drill scene led by the likes of Cash Cobain and Chow Lee. He’s almost more of an R&B singer than a rapper, sweetly gliding over moody-yet-juddering beats with a melodic intuition that reminds me of Drake in his prime. And even at his smoothest, his subject matter is strictly salacious.

Joey dropped his new album cupid on Wednesday, just months after last year’s Valentino, and it’s sounding immaculate as I slide into the weekend — particularly on “Nympho,” his single with BEAM from October. Other guests include Bay Swag (of “Fisherrr” fame), Nali, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie; listen below.

cupid is out now as a self-release.

