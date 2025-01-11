Sam Moore Of Soul Duo Sam & Dave Dead At 89

Sam Moore, the legendary soul singer best known for his role in Sam & Dave, has died. The musician passed away on Friday (Jan. 10) in Coral Gables, Florida, due to complications after surgery. He was 89.

Sam Moore was born in Miami in 1935. Moore was an accomplished gospel singer before he met Dave Prater in 1961. Sam & Dave signed to Atlantic Records in 1964 and churned out hits like “Hold On! I’m Comin’,””You Got Me Hummin’,” “When Something Is Wrong With My Baby,” “Soul Man,” and “I Thank You.” The duo broke up in 1970 and Moore launched a successful solo career. Prater tragically passed in a car accident in 1988.

Moore’s debut solo album, Plenty Good Lovin’, was recorded in 1970 but released in 2002. It was made with Aretha Franklin, Betty Wright, Bernard Purdie, Chuck Rainey, and more iconic musicians. In 1992, Sam & Dave were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. They received the Recording Academy’s lifetime achievement honor in 2019.