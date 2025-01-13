Robbie Williams Officiated An Impromptu Wedding At His NYC Biopic Screening

News January 13, 2025 10:32 AM By Tom Breihan

Once again, we Americans have proven ourselves wholly immune to the charms of big-deal UK pop star Robbie Williams, whether or not he takes the form of a CGI monkey. A quarter century ago, Williams noisily launched his solo career, and the United States gave it a big shrug. Now, the new biopic Better Man, which tells Williams’ story through the eyes of a CGI monkey, is a resounding flop in the US. As Variety reports, Better Man, director Michael Gracey’s follow-up to the blockbuster musical The Greatest Showman, opened wide last weekend and barely earned $1 million. The magazine’s tweet about the film’s paltry box office went viral, with tons of people saying some version of “we don’t know who that is.”

Meanwhile, Williams’ song “Forbidden Road” has been disqualified from the Oscars shortlist. But these disappointments didn’t stop Williams’ charm offensive. On Sunday, as commercial hopes for Better Man were crumbling, Robbie Williams did a Q&A event in New York. He wore a leopard-print coat, brought his daughter onstage, and officiated a wedding ceremony when a member of the audience asked him to do it. Williams used the internet to become an ordained minister in 2002, so he had the qualifications. From the footage of this momentous event, it appears that Williams upheld his sacred duty while drinking a Slurpee. Witness it below.

I was among the millions of Americans who didn’t see Better Man this weekend. I’ll get around to it eventually. He seems like a good guy.

