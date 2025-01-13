Brooklyn’s youbet released their new album Way To Be last spring and celebrated by going on tour with Helium/Autoclave/Ex Hex member Mary Timony. That was a pretty transformative time for youbet bandleader Nick Llobet, who’s back today with a new single called “Deny.” In the Bandcamp notes, they said they wrote the song after listening to “a ton of Polvo, Autolux, and Boris.” They have excellent taste. “Deny” has that delightfully crunchy, wiry, fuzzy sound, without ever overshadowing its hooks. Llobet explains further:

“Deny” was written last April after we got home from supporting Mary Timony on tour. I was inspired to create a song that captured the energy of that time. In this way, touring is such a great learning experience. Getting in front of new audiences last year helped us develop a new sound. We fed off of the energy. I would say this song is an experiment- trying to explore some new stylistic terrain. A lot of the new songs we’re writing live in this world — “Deny” is a bridge.

Listen to “Deny” below.