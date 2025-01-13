Rialto Announce First New Album In 24 Years

Rialto are a London rock band who were initially active from 1997 to 2002. That short run was a frantic one: After a couple of successful singles, Rialto’s label EastWest — a Warner Music Group imprint — suddenly dropped them, a month before they were supposed to release their debut album. The band never quite made it big, but they did garner a cult following and were pretty unanimously praised by critics. In 2023, Rialto reunited; now, they’re about to release their first album in 24 years. Its lead single “No One Leaves The Discotheque Alive” is out now.

Neon And Ghost Signs was largely inspired by a near-death experience the band’s Louis Eliot had a few years ago while on vacation in Spain. “What you might think is if you have a very close to death experience you want to start looking after yourself,” he said in a statement. “I just went chasing full speed after my youth. I was just like, fuck it, I might not be here next week, I’m just going to dive in.”

Watch Jon Danovic’s trippy music video for “No One Leaves The Discotheque Alive” and see the album’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “No One Leaves The Discotheque Alive”

02 “I Want You”

03 “Neon And Ghost Signs”

04 “Taking The Edge Off Me”

05 “Remembering To Forget”

06 “Car That Never Comes”

07 “Sandpaper Kisses”

08 “Cherry”

09 “Put You On Hold”

10 “Gone”

Neon And Ghost Signs is out 4/25 via Fierce Panda.