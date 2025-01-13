Carrie Underwood Will Perform At Donald Trump’s Inauguration

When Donald Trump first became president in 2017, the uninspiring lineup for his first inaugural concert included 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, and the late Toby Keith. Trump has had a famously hard time getting widely popular musicians to play his events, and many of them came out against the Trump campaign using their music at all. But now that Trump has once again been elected president, with an actual popular-vote win on top of that, he’s got at least one big-name artist performing at his inauguration.

TMZ reports that country star and former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood will perform during Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, singing “America The Beautiful” with the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club. (Last time around, it was the Tabernacle Choir At Temple Square.) Underwood has never been the type of artist to take noisy political stands, but this sure looks like one.

Variety reports that Underwood has offered up this public statement: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”