Four Tet Announces Return Of Festival Under The K Bridge

About a year ago, the great dance veteran Four Tet announced plans to hold a two-day festival under the K bridge in Brooklyn. When the lineup for the party first came out, it seemed impractical. As in: How could that possibly work, with two stages and all those people in an already-dense location like that? But the Four Tet & Friends fest happened, and it looked awesome. Now, Four Tet is bringing it back for another run.

The second Four Tet & Friends party goes down at the same location 5/17-18. Once again, it’s a two-day, two-stage affair. Four Tet himself will play two DJ sets per day, and he curated the lineup, which includes big names like Champion, Hamdi, Joy Orbison, Nia Archives, Jyoty, and Overmono. Now that we know that a festival like this is possible, it could be even more fun.