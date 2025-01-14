Governors Ball 2025 Lineup Has Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Mk.gee, & More

The Governors Ball 2025 lineup is here. The New York City festival will have Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Benson Boone, Hozier, Glass Animals, and Feid as headliners, and it’ll take place from June 6 to 8 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The roster also includes Mk.gee, Clairo, Car Seat Headrest, Mannequin Pussy, Militarie Gun, JPEGMAFIA, Tyla, the Lemon Twigs, Yaya Bey, Raye, Mt. Joy, T-Pain, Conan Gray, the Japanese House, Amaarae, Frost Children, Marina, Wallows, Mariah The Scientist, Nourished By Time, and more.

FRIDAY

Tyler, The Creator

Benson Boone

Mk.gee

The Backseat Lovers

T-Pain

Tyla

Role Model

JPEGMAFIA

BigXthaPlug

Mannequin Pussy

The Beaches

Matt Champion

Wasia Project

Isabel Larosa

Jean Dawson

Black Party

Stolen gin

Dogpark

Strawberry Launch

School Of Rock Queens

SATURDAY

Olivia Rodrigo

Feid

Conan Gray

Young Miko

Wallows

Marina

Mariah The Scientist

Car Seat Headrest

Artemas

Wave To Earth

The Garden

Orion Sun

The Lemon Twigs

Yaya Bey

The Backfires

Lexa Gates

Die Spitz

Monobloc

Glasshouse

School Of Rock New York

SUNDAY

Hozier

Glass Animals

Mt. Joy

Clairo

Raye

Royel Otis

The Japanese House

Amaarae

Key Glock

Berlioz

Montell Fish

Mark Ambor

Joey Valence & Brae

Frost Children

Nourished By Time

Militarie Gun

Kyle Dion

Snow Wife

Olivia Lunny

Kids Rock For Kids

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (Jan. 16). Find more details here.