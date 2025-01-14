Governors Ball 2025 Lineup Has Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Mk.gee, & More
The Governors Ball 2025 lineup is here. The New York City festival will have Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Benson Boone, Hozier, Glass Animals, and Feid as headliners, and it’ll take place from June 6 to 8 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
The roster also includes Mk.gee, Clairo, Car Seat Headrest, Mannequin Pussy, Militarie Gun, JPEGMAFIA, Tyla, the Lemon Twigs, Yaya Bey, Raye, Mt. Joy, T-Pain, Conan Gray, the Japanese House, Amaarae, Frost Children, Marina, Wallows, Mariah The Scientist, Nourished By Time, and more.
FRIDAY
Tyler, The Creator
Benson Boone
Mk.gee
The Backseat Lovers
T-Pain
Tyla
Role Model
JPEGMAFIA
BigXthaPlug
Mannequin Pussy
The Beaches
Matt Champion
Wasia Project
Isabel Larosa
Jean Dawson
Black Party
Stolen gin
Dogpark
Strawberry Launch
School Of Rock Queens
SATURDAY
Olivia Rodrigo
Feid
Conan Gray
Young Miko
Wallows
Marina
Mariah The Scientist
Car Seat Headrest
Artemas
Wave To Earth
The Garden
Orion Sun
The Lemon Twigs
Yaya Bey
The Backfires
Lexa Gates
Die Spitz
Monobloc
Glasshouse
School Of Rock New York
SUNDAY
Hozier
Glass Animals
Mt. Joy
Clairo
Raye
Royel Otis
The Japanese House
Amaarae
Key Glock
Berlioz
Montell Fish
Mark Ambor
Joey Valence & Brae
Frost Children
Nourished By Time
Militarie Gun
Kyle Dion
Snow Wife
Olivia Lunny
Kids Rock For Kids
Tickets go on sale this Thursday (Jan. 16). Find more details here.