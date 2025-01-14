Jason Isbell Announces New Album Foxes In The Snow: Hear “Bury Me”
Jason Isbell is back with his first new material since 2023’s Weathervanes. The singer-songwriter has announced his first solo acoustic album, Foxes In The Snow, arriving in March. The intimate lead single and opening track “Bury Me” is out now.
Foxes In The Snow was recorded at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios in October of last year in only five days. He exclusively used an all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17 acoustic guitar for all ten tracks. Hear “Bury Me” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Bury Me”
02 “Ride To Roberts”
03 “Eileen”
04 “Gravelweed”
05 “Don’t Be Tough”
06 “Open And Close”
07 “Foxes In The Snow”
08 “Good While It Lasted”
09 “True Believer”
10 “Wind Behind The Rain”
TOUR DATES:
01/16-20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Súper Ocho
01/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Lunario del Auditorio Nacional
02/02 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre +
02/04 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche Köln +
02/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +
02/10 – London, UK @ Barbican +
02/12 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street +
02/15 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre +
02/16 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca +
02/17 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall +
02/18 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center +
02/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre +
02/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +
02/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +
02/23 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre +
02/27 – Washington DC @ Warner Theatre +
02/28 – Washington DC @ Warner Theatre +
03/01 – Washington DC @ Warner Theatre +
03/12 – Oakland, CA @ Calvin Simmons Theatre +
03/13 – Oakland, CA @ Calvin Simmons Theatre +
03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall +
03/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre +
03/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +
03/21 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +
03/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +
03/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +
03/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre +
04/03 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04/04 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04/06 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
04/08 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
04/10 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
04/11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/12 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival
04/13 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall
04/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
04/16 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
04/17 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
04/30 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater *
05/01 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/02 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
05/05 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
05/06 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
05/07 – Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater
05/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place – Sid Buckwold Theatre
05/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
05/12 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place
05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
05/15 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
05/16 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
05/17 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
05/19 – Eugene, OR @ Silva Hall
05/20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
06/19 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
06/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
06/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
06/26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
06/27 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
06/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater @
07/4-5 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Festival
07/09 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre
07/11 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre
07/12 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Theatre
07/14 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
07/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
07/16 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts =
07/18 – Beech Mountain, NC @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort
07/19 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront =
07/20 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center
07/21 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
08/26 – Perth, WA @ RAC Arena ~
08/29 – Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre ~
08/30 – Sydney, NSW @ QUDOS Bank Arena ~
09/02 – Hobart, TAS @ MyState Bank Arena ~
09/04 – Adelaide, SA @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena ~
09/06 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena ~
09/07 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena ~
+ Jason Isbell solo
* with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
@ with Band Of Horses
= with Garrison Starr
~ with Paul Kelly
Foxes In The Snow is out 3/7 via his own Southeastern Records. Pre-order it here.