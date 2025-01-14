Jason Isbell Announces New Album Foxes In The Snow: Hear “Bury Me”

Jason Isbell is back with his first new material since 2023’s Weathervanes. The singer-songwriter has announced his first solo acoustic album, Foxes In The Snow, arriving in March. The intimate lead single and opening track “Bury Me” is out now.

Foxes In The Snow was recorded at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios in October of last year in only five days. He exclusively used an all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17 acoustic guitar for all ten tracks. Hear “Bury Me” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bury Me”

02 “Ride To Roberts”

03 “Eileen”

04 “Gravelweed”

05 “Don’t Be Tough”

06 “Open And Close”

07 “Foxes In The Snow”

08 “Good While It Lasted”

09 “True Believer”

10 “Wind Behind The Rain”

TOUR DATES:

01/16-20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Súper Ocho

01/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Lunario del Auditorio Nacional

02/02 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre +

02/04 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche Köln +

02/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +

02/10 – London, UK @ Barbican +

02/12 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street +

02/15 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre +

02/16 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca +

02/17 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall +

02/18 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center +

02/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre +

02/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +

02/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +

02/23 – Princeton, NJ @ McCarter Theatre +

02/27 – Washington DC @ Warner Theatre +

02/28 – Washington DC @ Warner Theatre +

03/01 – Washington DC @ Warner Theatre +

03/12 – Oakland, CA @ Calvin Simmons Theatre +

03/13 – Oakland, CA @ Calvin Simmons Theatre +

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall +

03/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre +

03/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +

03/21 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +

03/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +

03/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +

03/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre +

04/03 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

04/04 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

04/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

04/06 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

04/08 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

04/10 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

04/11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/12 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival

04/13 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Concert Hall

04/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

04/16 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

04/17 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

04/30 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater *

05/01 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/02 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

05/05 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

05/06 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

05/07 – Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater

05/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place – Sid Buckwold Theatre

05/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

05/12 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

05/15 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

05/16 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

05/17 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

05/19 – Eugene, OR @ Silva Hall

05/20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

06/19 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

06/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

06/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

06/26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

06/27 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

06/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater @

07/4-5 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Festival

07/09 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre

07/11 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre

07/12 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Theatre

07/14 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

07/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

07/16 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts =

07/18 – Beech Mountain, NC @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort

07/19 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront =

07/20 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center

07/21 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

08/26 – Perth, WA @ RAC Arena ~

08/29 – Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre ~

08/30 – Sydney, NSW @ QUDOS Bank Arena ~

09/02 – Hobart, TAS @ MyState Bank Arena ~

09/04 – Adelaide, SA @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena ~

09/06 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena ~

09/07 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena ~

+ Jason Isbell solo

* with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

@ with Band Of Horses

= with Garrison Starr

~ with Paul Kelly

Foxes In The Snow is out 3/7 via his own Southeastern Records. Pre-order it here.