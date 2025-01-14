Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada Announces ’90s-Inspired Home Free Soundtrack Featuring J Mascis, Reunited Luscious Jackson, Pharcyde Members, & More

In 1997, Aaron Brown and Lenny Barszap were roommates at a UT Austin party house, and they invited an unhoused philosophy professor to sleep on their couch while they continued to party. Adrian Quesada, now the non-singing half of Pitchfork favorites Black Pumas, was a friend of Brown and Barszap, and he was at some of those parties. Now, Brown and Barszap have made Home Free, an indie film about the experience. Brown and Barszap both produced Home Free, with Brown directing and Barszap writing. Quesada did the soundtrack, and he brought in a whole bunch of ’90s heavyweights to make the record.

The Home Free soundtrack comes out later this month. Adrian Quesada collaborated with a bunch of artists from the ’90s, and former Beastie Boys keyboardist Money Mark appears on many of the tracks. One song features Dinosaur Jr. leader J Mascis and Beasties turntablist Mix Master Mike. Another reunites the great Luscious Jackson. The former Pharcyde members Fatlip and Slimkid3 both appear, on separate tracks, while Ben Kweller covers the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today.” Other contributors include Karl Denson, Jurassic 5’s Akil The MC, a Giant Dog’s Sabrina Ellis, White Denim’s James Petralli, Shakey Graves’ Chris Boosahda, Ghostland Observatory, and Buffalo Hunt.

The lead single from the Home Free soundtrack might be its most intriguing genre collision. “Mix Master Mascis” is obviously Adrian Quesada’s team-up with J Mascis and Mix Master Mike, and it’s fun to hear Mascis’ guitar heroics get chopped into shards. Below, check out “Tent City,” the Home Free trailer, and the tracklist for the soundtrack album.

<a href="https://ninemilerecords.bandcamp.com/album/home-free-original-motion-picture-soundtrack">Home Free Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Nine Mile Records</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 Nightshade Revival – “Bufo”

02 J Mascis, Mix Master Mike, & Adrian Quesada – “Mix Master Mascis”

03 Adrian Quesada – “Bittersweet”

04 Money Mark & Adrian Quesada – “El Poeta”

05 Fatlip & Adrian Quesada – “Stay High”

06 Luscious Jackson & Adrian Quesada – “Sub City Serenade”

07 Sabrina Ellis & Adrian Quesada – “Am I Allowed”

08 Money Mark & Adrian Quesada – “Undiscovered”

09 Money Mark & Adrian Quesada – “Chokin'”

10 Money Mark & Adrian Quesada – “Movers”

11 Slimkid3, Akil The MC, & Adrian Quesada – “Tent City”

12 Neal Francis & Adrian Quesada – “Wait”

13 Adrian Quesada – “Casablanca”

14 Buffalo Hunt & Adrian Quesada – “Centifugal”

15 Adrian Quesada – “Talk Strange”

16 Karl Denson & Adrian Quesada – “Rampage”

17 Benji Hughes & Chris Boosahda – “Go Dancin'”

18 James Petralli & Adrian Quesada – “We Were Young”

19 Ghostland Observatory – “I’ve Got Memories”

20 Adrian Quesada – “Pedialyte”

21 Adrian Quesada – “Splatitude”

22 Steven Bernstein & Adrian Quesada – “The Descent”

23 Adrian Quesada – “Trembling”

24 Benji Hughes & Chris Boosahda – “Snuggle Bunny”

25 Skerik & Adrian Quesada – “Sizing Up”

26 Benji Hughes – “Home Free”

27 Adrian Quesada – “Bittersweet Goodbye”

28 Ben Kweller – “Today”

The Home Free soundtrack is out 1/31 on Nine Mile Records.