A plus side to shoegaze being so popular with younger artists right now is that it might incentivize older shoegaze bands to put out new music. Case in point: Swervedriver, the great ’90s Creation Records stalwarts who’ve continued to pop up every few years. They’ll be releasing a new EP this March called The World’s Fair, their first new music in five years. Its lead single “Volume Control” is out now.

Swervedriver recorded The World’s Fair with Ride’s Mark Gardener plus TJ Doherty and Rick Beato. “We haven’t really done an EP since our days with Creation,” Swervedriver frontman Adam Franklin told Brooklyn Vegan. “I have no idea why it was the done thing back then, but it was a cool way to present your music with no sort of commitment to direction. You could just go off on one on any song if you wanted, and that’s what we wanted to do again here. I’ve always consumed music via singles anyway and was always partial to a good B-side or three.”

“Volume Control,” like most Swervedriver songs, is best played loud. Brooklyn Vegan are also premiering the track; listen to it over there and see the EP’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pack Yr Vision”

02 “Volume Control”

03 “The World’s Fair”

04 “Time Attacks”

The World’s Fair EP is out 3/7 via Outer Battery.