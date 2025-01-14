The London musician Canty is not Brendan Canty, the drummer from Fugazi and the Messthetics, and he does not appear to have anything to do with the hardcore band Candy. It’s just one more artist with a name that will get confused with other artists. Still, you might want to familiarize yourself with this Canty, whose music does some really cool things without fitting into any particular bucket.

Canty sings quiet and evocative songs in a marble-mouthed voice that reminds me of King Krule. Their songs could work as dusty, minimal acoustic reveries, but Canty instead murmurs them over beats that draw on dance and rap, and the contrast really pops. Canty’s new mixtape Dim Binge is coming out later this month, and they’ve just shared the immersive new track “St Marks,” the last of several advance singles. It’s almost trip-hop, and it’s arresting. Here’s what Canty says about it:

The track describes a feeling of impending inevitability, a situation you can’t turn away from. Patience and perseverance through hardship whether external or internal, pushing forward, “coming through the pouring rain.” The title could be just the street name of a doomed love affair or some oblique reference to the biblical figure led through the streets with a rope around its neck

Check out the video below.

Dim Binge is out 1/31 on Full Time Hobby.