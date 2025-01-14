Ringo Starr Announces Wildfire Recovery Benefit Concert With Jack White, Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings, & More

When Ringo Starr announced his new T Bone Burnett-assisted country album Look Up, he also revealed plans for an all-starr concert at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium tonight and tomorrow. Today, he has revealed the guests for that shindig and announced it will be a benefit for wildfire recovery in Los Angeles, taped for a TV special to air in the spring.

Ringo & Friends At The Ryman will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ at an undisclosed date this spring. Per Forbes, it’ll feature appearances from Jack White, Sheryl Crow, Rodney Crowell, Mickey Guyton, Emmylou Harris, Sarah Jarosz, Jamey Johnson, Brenda Lee, Larkin Poe, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, the War And Treaty, and more. As part of the setlist, the guests will help Starr put a country twist on Beatles songs like “Boys,” “Act Naturally,” “With A Little Help From My Friends,” “Yellow Submarine,” “Don’t Pass Me By,” and “It Don’t Come Easy.”

If you have tickets to one or both of the shows, you were probably expecting a lineup along these lines, and Starr has delivered.