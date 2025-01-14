Population II – “Le thé est prêt”
Population II is the Montreal-based combo of singer/drummer Pierre-Luc Gratton, guitarist/keyboardist Tristan Lacombe, and bassist Sébastien Provençal. They play a poppy and propulsive yet adventurous brand of psych-rock that has landed them tour dates with the OSEES and strikes me as a nice pairing with fellow francophone locals Corridor. (Dungen and Tame Impala also come to mind.) Today they’re announcing Maintenant Jamais, the follow-up to 2023’s Électrons libres du québec, and sharing its excellent lead single.
At various moments throughout “Le thé est prêt,” the music shimmers, shakes, and soars. It’s got me excited to check out the full album; maybe you’ll feel the same when you listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Maintenant et Jamais”
02 “Prévisions”
03 “Macavélique rock”
04 “Haut-fond”
05 “Mariano (Jamais je ne t’oublierai)”
06 “La Trippance”
07 “Poudreuse Blues”
08 “i + i”
09 “Le thé est prêt”
10 “homme étoilé”
11 “Rédemption naturelle”
12 “13 1 3 1”
13 “La Cache”
14 “Cardinaux”
Maintenant Jamais is out 3/28 via Bonsound.