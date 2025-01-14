Population II is the Montreal-based combo of singer/drummer Pierre-Luc Gratton, guitarist/keyboardist Tristan Lacombe, and bassist Sébastien Provençal. They play a poppy and propulsive yet adventurous brand of psych-rock that has landed them tour dates with the OSEES and strikes me as a nice pairing with fellow francophone locals Corridor. (Dungen and Tame Impala also come to mind.) Today they’re announcing Maintenant Jamais, the follow-up to 2023’s Électrons libres du qu​é​bec, and sharing its excellent lead single.

At various moments throughout “Le thé est prêt,” the music shimmers, shakes, and soars. It’s got me excited to check out the full album; maybe you’ll feel the same when you listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Maintenant et Jamais”

02 “Prévisions”

03 “Macavélique rock”

04 “Haut-fond”

05 “Mariano (Jamais je ne t’oublierai)”

06 “La Trippance”

07 “Poudreuse Blues”

08 “i + i”

09 “Le thé est prêt”

10 “homme étoilé”

11 “Rédemption naturelle”

12 “13 1 3 1”

13 “La Cache”

14 “Cardinaux”

Maintenant Jamais is out 3/28 via Bonsound.