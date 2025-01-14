The Mayflies USA Share First New Song In 23 Years

The Mayflies USA were fixtures of Chapel Hill’s crackling 1990s indie rock scene and part of a storied North Carolina power-pop lineage that includes the dBs, whose Chris Stamey produced for the band and was known as the “fifth” Mayfly. They broke up in 2002 but got back together last year for their first shows in decades. Today, they’ve expanded the reunion into the recorded realm.

“Calling The Bad Ones Home,” the first new song from the Mayflies USA in 23 years, is out today, as Brooklyn Vegan points out. Bassist Adam Price shared this commentary:

“Calling The Bad Ones Home” is about a night in my teenage years when I may have consumed a little bit too much of a certain substance, and I found myself on the phone — an old school landline with a curly cord, to paint the picture — with a girl I did not know. Maybe the sister of a friend I’d called, then forgotten who I was calling? But I vividly remember, decades later, the feeling of being trapped on the line for eternity with this person, who started to warn me about the Bad Ones, who were coming. “The Bad Ones are coming home,” she said. A terrible experience, but it provided inspiration for this song, which we approached with a somewhat counterintuitive upbeat ’70s Steely Dan/Stones feel, including slap bass and a funk clavinet.

Watch Max McMichaels’ animated video for the song below.