The Tubs’ new album Cotton Crown finds frontman Owen “O” Williams grappling with the suicide of his mother, folk singer Charlotte Greig. That’s appropriately heavy subject matter for the Welsh indie-pop band’s signature blend of brightly chiming guitar-pop and mordant lyrics about social dysfunction.

In “Narcissist,” the tremendous new single out today, Williams addresses a twisted potential dating partner who might become a distraction from his grief. “Jane says you’re a narcissist/ Well I wanna see/ You should do it to me,” he sings, set to some of George Nicholls’ most punchy-catchy guitar work to date. He continues, “Said you were a nightmare/ Well I wanna see/ You should do it to me.” It’s maybe the most Smiths-esque song in this band’s arsenal, and it also might be my favorite thing they’ve ever released.

Williams shared this statement:

Narcissist is another tune about dating post-grief. It’s about hearing someone’s a sociopathic nightmare and wanting to be manipulated or abused as a distraction from the larger nightmare of death. It’s also about noticing a kind of sociopathic aspect of yourself in which you see your life as an interesting plot rather than something real and emotionally consequential. So it’s fitting that Nicholls does some of his most Marr-like guitar work, but we also wanted to create a kind of sad crooner atmosphere.

Listen below.

Cotton Crown is out 3/7 via Trouble In Mind.