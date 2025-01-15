My Morning Jacket are returning this March with is, their 10th studio album (or ninth if you’re not counting their 2023 holiday album). They worked on the 10-track album with Brendan O’Brien, known for working with Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam, marking the first time in MMJ’s history that frontman Jim James hasn’t produced or co-produced the album. The news today arrives with the LP’s lead single “Time Waited.”

James explains of the piano-heavy “Time Waited”:

I made a loop of that piano intro and listened as I went for a walk, and all these melodies started coming to me. For a long time, I didn’t have lyrics, but then I had a dream where I was in a café and a song was playing, and the lyrics to that song became the lyrics to “Time Waited” — the melodies just fit perfectly. And the lyrics are about how flexible time is, how we can bend and warp time, especially if we are following our hearts, the universe and time itself can flow to work with us.

Watch Danny Clinch’s video for “Time Waited” and see the full is tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Out In The Open”

02 “Half A Lifetime”

03 “Everyday Magic”

04 “I Can Hear Your Love”

05 “Time Waited”

06 “Beginning From The Ending”

07 “Lemme Know”

08 “Squid Ink”

09 “Die For It”

10 “River Road”

is is out 3/21 via ATO.