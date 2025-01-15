100-Year-Old Sun Ra Arkestra Leader Marshall Allen Announces Debut Solo Album

Marshall Allen has been around for a whole damn century. He was born in 1924. He fought in World War II. In 1958, Allen and his alto saxophone joined the cosmic jazz ensemble Sun Ra Arkestra, and in 1995, he took over as the band’s leader (following Sun Ra’s death in 1993 and John Gilmore’s death two years later). He’s been a vital force within music for decades upon decades, pushing the boundaries of jazz and genre itself. As a big indie rock guy, I particularly appreciate his ongoing creative partnership with Yo La Tengo. Maybe you like him for other reasons; he’s certainly given us plenty. Now, after all this time, he is finally releasing his debut solo album.

Last May, two days after his 100th birthday, Allen began recording in Philadelphia with his friend and Arkestra bandmate Knoel Scott on what became New Dawn. Some of the other players in the mix included Michael Ray and Cecil Brooks (trumpet), Jamaaladeen Tacuma (bass), Bruce Edwards (guitar), and George Gray (drums). Producer Jan Lankisch notes Scott’s crucial role: “Knoel’s energy became the driving force behind the project. He knew Marshall better than anyone, and his deep understanding of Marshall’s compositions guided the selection of material for the album.” Allen and Scott curated a list of Allen compositions that had never been recorded, hoping to showcase many sides of his work. The resulting record is coming on Valentine’s Day, preceded today by its fabulous title track.

On “New Dawn,” Allen’s sax is paired with vocals from Neneh Cherry, who settles right into the song’s slow New Orleans groove. It’s downcast yet hopeful, weathered yet majestic, and I absolutely love it. Watch the music video below, where you can also hear the recently released “African Sunset.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Prologue”

02 “African Sunset”

03 “New Dawn” (Feat. Neneh Cherry)

04 “Are You Ready”

05 “Sonny’s Dance”

06 “Boma”

07 “Angels And Demons At Play”

New Dawn is out 2/14 via Mexican Summer/Week-End.