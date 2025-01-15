Porridge Radio Announce Breakup, One Last EP
Porridge Radio are breaking up. The one-time Band To Watch announced the bummer news today while sharing “Don’t Want To Dance,” the lead single from one final EP. That project, titled Machine Starts To Sing, will be out in about a month, and Porridge Radio will play out their final run of tour dates early this year.
The material on Machine Starts To Sing is left over from last year’s awesome Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me. A word from band leader Dana Margolin:
This is the last new music from Porridge Radio and marks the end of the band. The songs on this EP are an important part of Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me, and mean a lot to us. We are excited for you to hear them. This band has been our life, we’re family now. These tours will be our last. Thanks so much for listening.
“Don’t Want To Dance” begins with the lyrics “It’s too late to try, but I’m not done trying,” which take on a bittersweet new dimension in light of this breakup announcement.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Machine Starts To Sing”
02 “OK”
03 “Don’t Want To Dance”
04 “I’ve Got a Feeling (Stay Lucky)”
TOUR DATES:
01/23 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
01/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
01/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
01/26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
01/28 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison
01/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
01/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
02/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
02/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Chapel
02/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
02/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
03/13 – Rennes, France @ Antipode
03/14 – Nantes, France @ Stéréolux
03/15 – La Roche-sur-Yon, France @ Qaui M
03/17 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razmatazz
03/18 – Zaragoza, Spain @ Sala López
03/19 – Madrid, Spain @ Copérnico
03/21 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa ao Vivo
03/23 – Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain @ Dabadaba
03/25 – Lyon, France @ L’Épicerie Moderne
03/26 – Clermont-Ferrand, France @ La Coopérative de Mai
03/27 – Dijon, France @ La Vapeur
05/06 – Athens, Greece @ AnClub
05/08 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Blind
05/10 – Bucharest, Romania @ Control Club
06/20-22 – Oviedo, Spain @ Vesu Festival
Machine Starts To Sing is out 2/21 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.