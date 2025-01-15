Porridge Radio Announce Breakup, One Last EP

Porridge Radio are breaking up. The one-time Band To Watch announced the bummer news today while sharing “Don’t Want To Dance,” the lead single from one final EP. That project, titled Machine Starts To Sing, will be out in about a month, and Porridge Radio will play out their final run of tour dates early this year.

The material on Machine Starts To Sing is left over from last year’s awesome Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me. A word from band leader Dana Margolin:

This is the last new music from Porridge Radio and marks the end of the band. The songs on this EP are an important part of Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me, and mean a lot to us. We are excited for you to hear them. This band has been our life, we’re family now. These tours will be our last. Thanks so much for listening.

“Don’t Want To Dance” begins with the lyrics “It’s too late to try, but I’m not done trying,” which take on a bittersweet new dimension in light of this breakup announcement.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Machine Starts To Sing”

02 “OK”

03 “Don’t Want To Dance”

04 “I’ve Got a Feeling (Stay Lucky)”

TOUR DATES:

01/23 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

01/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

01/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

01/26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

01/28 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Garrison

01/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

01/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

02/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

02/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Chapel

02/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

02/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

03/13 – Rennes, France @ Antipode

03/14 – Nantes, France @ Stéréolux

03/15 – La Roche-sur-Yon, France @ Qaui M

03/17 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razmatazz

03/18 – Zaragoza, Spain @ Sala López

03/19 – Madrid, Spain @ Copérnico

03/21 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa ao Vivo

03/23 – Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain @ Dabadaba

03/25 – Lyon, France @ L’Épicerie Moderne

03/26 – Clermont-Ferrand, France @ La Coopérative de Mai

03/27 – Dijon, France @ La Vapeur

05/06 – Athens, Greece @ AnClub

05/08 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Blind

05/10 – Bucharest, Romania @ Control Club

06/20-22 – Oviedo, Spain @ Vesu Festival

Machine Starts To Sing is out 2/21 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.