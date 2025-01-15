PNW indie pop veterans LAKE have announced their 10th studio album. Bucolic Gone, their first LP for Don Giovanni, arrives in March. But before that, they’re sharing today’s lead single “Wonderful Sunlight.”

The follow-up to 2020’s Roundelay, Bucolic Gone is billed as “a cohesive work of sophisti-pop” that embodies LAKE’s 20-year history. It was recorded in the band’s own home studios and produced/mixed by founding multi-instrumentalist Eli Moore, who put a big focus on complex arrangements. And for the fans of Adventure Time — a show to which LAKE has contributed music numerous times — there’s a reprise of their song “No Wonder I,” which appeared in a 2013 episode.

“Wonderful Sunlight” is LAKE at perhaps their most polished, and contributes to Bucolic Gone‘s overall idyllic atmosphere: “You go over the hill and pass me by, pass me by,” goes the song’s outro until it becomes something like a mantra. Watch the “Wonderful Sunlight” video and see the full album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bucolic Gone”

02 “Ferrari”

03 “Airplane”

04 “Glad Rags”

05 “Love Is Deeper”

06 “Blue Horizon”

07 “My Dear Brother”

08 “The Way Old Friends Do”

09 “Wonderful Sunlight”

10 “No Wonder I”

Bucolic Gone is out 3/7 via Don Giovanni.