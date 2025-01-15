Bob Dylan Joins TikTok Days Before App’s Potential US Ban

Well, this is funny. Bob Dylan has always been a difficult person to pin down; a major motion picture about that very topic is in theaters right now. In the past few months, the still mercurial 83-year-old Dylan has shown a beautifully puzzling affection for declining social networks. Last year, as people were leaving X dot com formerly known as Twitter in droves, Dylan started posting little observations that seemed fully personal rather than promotional. Now, Dylan might be the last American artist to launch an official TikTok page.

Last year, the US government passed a federal law that will ban TikTok if the social network doesn’t detach itself from ByteDance, its Chinese parent company. Thus far, no deal has been made. Today, the Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether the TikTok band violates the First Amendment. If they don’t overturn the law, it’ll take effect on Sunday, and TikTok will disappear from the United States. But here’s Bob Dylan, launching his own TikTok anyway.

Dylan posted his first TikTok video yesterday, and it’s the only one that he’s got up as I write this. Dylan’s not doing the “Apple” dance or adding AI-voice text to Minecraft videos or anything. Instead, that video is just a 50-second montage of career highlights set to “Like A Rolling Stone,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” and “The Hurricane.” Still, its mere existence feels like one more troll move in a career full of them.